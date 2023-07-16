Lithium-Ion Powered Skateboard Cited As Cause of Washing Ave. Fire

A lithium-ion powered skateboard that was being charged overnight caused a fire on Washington Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 8, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese.

In the early morning hours of July 8, Chelsea Fire received a call for a building fire at 330 Washington Avenue. Companies arrived to find smoke coming from the first floor of a 2-1⁄2 story wood-frame occupied dwelling.

An interior attack ensued with handlines stretched to the first floor to extinguish the fire while other companies searched for occupants and fire spread, according to the chief.

The fire was contained to the first floor with no civilian injuries and one minor firefighter injury. Three occupants were displaced. The cause of the fire was a lithium-ion powered skateboard that was actively being charged overnight.

“This incident highlights the dangers of lithium-ion powered devices that are becoming prevalent in society today,” stated Albanese.

The fire chief said the Chelsea Fire Department wants to warn residents of the dangers of lithium-ion powered mobility devices. When these devices fail, they catch fire very rapidly and give off toxic gasses.

To safely use these devices, residents should only use factory authorized compatible chargers, never charge overnight or when the unit is unattended, and never attempt to charge damaged batteries

If someone sees smoke from a device, they should evacuate and call 911 immediately.

Visit chelseama.gov, click on the Fire Department page, and then the Summer Fire Safety Video link for more information on lithium-ion battery use and other home fire safety tips.