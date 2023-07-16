Chelsea Resident Michelle McDonough Has a Leadership Role With the Renegades

Michelle McDonough has a key role with the reigning five-time WFA champion Boston Renegades women’s professional football team. McDonough, who lived in Chelsea, is the team’s chief growth officer. She has been an executive with the team during the team’s amazing run. McDonough was asked what the crucial factors were in building such a successful organization that has won 39 consecutive football games and five consecutive national championships. “Dedication, effort, commitment, and great coaching,” replied McDonough. “It’s been a team effort all around, from the players to the coaches, to the front office. We’re celebrating Alison Cahill’s 20th season at quarterback. Amanda Alpert is in her 19th season playing women’s professional football. John Johnson is in his eighth season as head coach, and the majority of our coaches have been with the Renegades for the bulk of our history as an organization.” McDonough said Alpert, the Chelsea High athletic director, “has been a great, consistent asset to the Renegades organization.” McDonough also hailed the special teams of which Alpert, the starting center, is the long snapper. Vanessa Baer is the team’s phenomenal placekicker while Ashley Beckham is the highly dependable holder. “We have great talent in our special teams on the field, and in our special teams’ coach Cliff Ashley, which is a luxury to have someone that committed to that facet of game. He’s very committed to training the kickers, but also to making sure that they’re prepared for the situations they may be in for every opponent.” McDonough was a top-tier athlete herself at Belmont High School, having excelled in soccer, basketball, and softball for the Marauders. McDonough will be traveling to Canton, Ohio, next week for the Renegades’ national championship game against the St. Louis Slam. Both teams have 8-0 records. “There’s tons of excitement built up,” said McDonough. “Our players enjoyed their Sunday after the [semifinal victory], but we’re back to work with practices and team meetings.”