Alpert Is Tops in Her Field: Chelsea High Athletic Director Centers Renegades’ Run to National Title Game

As director of athletics at Chelsea High School, Amanda Alpert has been busy interviewing candidates for the vacant Chelsea High School football head coaching position.

As for her other high-profile position – starting center for the Boston Renegades women’s professional football team – Alpert is enjoying another immensely successful season.

Boston Renegades center Amanda Alpert, (50) the athletic director at Chelsea High School, sets herself to block onrushing Alabama Fire defender Kerrie Isom.

With Alpert and company controlling the line of scrimmage, the Boston Renegades rolled to a 58-6 victory over the Alabama Fire in the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) semifinals Saturday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere.

That means Alpert and the Renegades will be boarding a plane bound next Thursday for Canton, Ohio where they will play the St. Louis Slam with the hope of winning the organization’s fifth consecutive national title. Chelsea High students will be able to watch their amazing AD in action July 22 live on ESPN2.

The Renegades (8-0) put on a 60-minute football clinic against Alabama, excelling in all phases of the game: offense, defense, special teams, and coaching strategy. Led by their legendary 42-year-old quarterback Alison Cahill competing in her 20th season, the Renegades scored eight touchdowns in their well-balanced, hurry-up offense.

“Alison puts in a lot of hard work,” credited Alpert. “She’s smart. She’s strong. She’s just the ultimate athlete. She’s who you want in there on every play.”

Playing against the undefeated Alabama contingent for the first time, Alpert teamed up with starting tackles Hillary Crook and Ashley Beckham, guards Samantha McKay and Jessica Hayden, and reserve Molly Winsten to furnish the awesome blocking that helped running backs Tytti Kuusinen and Ruth Matta account for close to 250 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cahill was extraordinary while completing 14 passes for 175 yards and five touchdowns. Stephanie Pasqual had six receptions for 31 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Chante Bonds, who was honored with the Tradition’s prestigious Football Legacy Award in December, used her speed and elusiveness to turn a screen pass into a 46-yard touchdown, one of two scores for the Renegades’ all-time great.

Alpert, 39, takes pride in the O-line’s performance and her individual contribution to the team’s success this season.

“I like to think this has been my most consistent year,” said Alpert.

Alpert said her team works hard on game preparations on and off the practice field. That extra effort has certainly showed up on the scoreboard as head coach John Johnson’s Renegades have won an astounding 39 games in a row and built a WFA football dynasty.

“I think what we do day in and day out, people underestimate the work that they we put it in on and off the field to be better and be the best, honestly,” said Alpert.

Part of that dedicated preparation extends to the Renegades’ kicking game. Alpert is the team’s long snapper on extra points for placekicker Vanessa Baer, who was a perfect 8-of-8 on PATs in the semifinals. Ashley Beckham is the holder on extra points.

Asked if the 2023 season has been satisfying, Alpert said, “Up to this point it has. But I won’t be completely satisfied until the final whistle of the championship game when we have more points than the St. Louis Slam.”

Alpert will look to complete another perfect season next Saturday as football fans across the continent watch the excitement unfold on national television.