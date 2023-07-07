Planning Board, Neighbors Oppose Warren Street Development

The Planning Board recommended the denial of a host of variances and special permits for a proposed subdivision that would allow for the construction of a four-story, two-family building at 122 Warren Ave. last week.

The applicant will still be able to state its case for the project, which would keep an existing three-family building on the property, before the Zoning Board of Appeals on July 11.

After a lengthy hearing, the Planning Board voted 7-1 to recommend the denial of the project, citing the steep grade of the property and the size of the proposed building, among other issues.

Several abutters, including City Council President Leo Robinson spoke out against the project, raising concerns about potential flooding, the scope of the proposal, and current issues with trash at the existing building.

The proposal includes a new asphalt driveway between the existing building and the proposed building, with seven new parking spaces behind the two buildings, four for the two-family condo units and three for the existing three-family – which currently has no on-site parking.

In addition, Richard Lynds, the attorney representing the developer, said the proposal addresses parking and stormwater and drainage management concerns that were raised at an earlier Planning Board meeting.

“The neighbors are not interested in the project, it’s not a hardship and it is detrimental to the neighborhood,” said Robinson.

Warren Street resident Kathleen Clark said the developer is requesting 10 variances and five special permits for the project, which should go to show that it is not a proper fit for the property.

While Lynds said the developer addressed concerns and requests made at the earlier Planning Board meeting, board member Mimi Rancatore said there was one condition the applicant came up short on. That condition would continue to be a sore spot throughout the meeting.

“One of the comments we made was you were supposed to contact the neighbors,” said Rancatore. “I understand that it is hard when neighbors are so against the project, but that was one of the biggest conditions that you guys have seemed to completely ignore.”

On several occasions, Lynds noted that there was an attempt to contact Robinson to discuss the project, but that Robinson had no desire to meet with the applicant.

“I understand the city councilor is a big player and a big factor in this because he is an abutter,” said Lynds. “He is the one we started with first, and he is the one who led the charge opposing us last time, he’s the one who presented the letters and the petitions and indicated he represented a number of people. We started with him, and he didn’t want to communicate with us; I think the writing was on the wall as to what the reaction would be.”

While several Planning Board members said they were disappointed with the outreach attempts, they added that the move to deny recommendation was based on a number of factors.

Board member Eric Czernizer said he was uncomfortable with the precedent that would be set if the city allowed an asphalt driveway at such a steep grade, and he also noted that the community was not in support of the project.

Rancatore said she also had concerns about the driveway, as well as the size and height of a four-story, two-family building in the neighborhood.

Planning Board member Alan Nguyen cast the lone vote against denying recommendation of the variances and special permits.

“We made recommendations and they did address them, it’s not our purview about who talked to who,” said Nguyen. “I don’t understand why we are going to deny this today and kind of waste their time for the past few months and their money.”