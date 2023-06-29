Magic Juan: Juan Gallego Expertly Led Kim Driscoll’s Successful Campaign for Lieutenant Governor

Chelsea resident Juan Gallego is regarded as a phenom in the world of electoral politics.

At the age of 26, Gallego was the manager of Kim Driscoll’s successful campaign for lieutenant governor in the 2022 Democratic Primary. Driscoll, who had served as the former mayor of Salem with distinction, had named him campaign manager in January.

Gallego had managed local campaigns in the past, including a victorious run for Chelsea Councilor-at-Large Damali Vidot in 2019. He was the statewide organizing manager for Sen. Edward J. Markey’s successful re-election campaign in 2020.

Juan Gallego is pictured with Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on Inauguration Day, Jan. 5, 2023.

Following Markey’s re-election campaign that included a victory over Congressman Joseph Kennedy III in the Democratic Primary, Gallego moved into the top role in the Driscoll campaign in 2022.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind experience,” said Gallego. “I remember getting that call from the now-lieutenant governor asking me to manage her campaign. The first campaign I had ever been involved in was Kim Driscoll’s re-election campaign for mayor of Salem. I was a campaign fellow.”

After serving as the deputy transition director for both Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Gallego is now the assistant deputy chief of staff to the lieutenant governor.

Driscoll praised Gallego’s professional contributions to the Administration.

“I’ve had the opportunity to know Juan for a number of years and he has become an invaluable member of the Healey-Driscoll Administration,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “His background and experience make him a great asset in the Governor’s office and for the betterment of the Commonwealth. He embodies what it means to be a Chelsea resident.”

Former Chelsea City Manager and current Massachusetts Competitive Partnership President and CEO Jay Ash witnessed Gallego’s superior leadership skills and innovativeness during his work in a fellowship position in his office.

“Juan is a young professional, who is demonstrating capabilities in numerous areas of policy and administration,” said Ash. “I got to see it firsthand when he completed a fellowship with my office that he has a maturity and perspective that one should only have from being a more seasoned practitioner. On top of which, he’s a really good guy. He has all the makings of being the next, in a long line of great leaders, that will come out of Chelsea.”

Chelsea Roots

Juan Gallego remains very connected to Chelsea. His mother, Maria Barrientos, and sister, Laura Gallego, own a small clothing shop, Colombian Boutique, on Broadway.

“My family and I emigrated from Colombia when I was seven years old,” said Juan. “Chelsea has been my home for most of my life.”

Juan Gallego attended Saint Rose School in Chelsea. He received a scholarship to Matignon High School in Cambridge where he played varsity football and graduates in 2015. He spent one year at Bridgewater State University, working part time as an assistant football coach at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River and later at Randolph High School.

“I went to Bridgewater with the intention of being a high school history teacher and coaching football, and one way or another, I got myself involved in politics and I transferred from Bridgewater and went to Northeastern University,” said Gallego. “I got the political bug and started working on campaigns. I also had the opportunity to be an assistant to [former governor] Michael Dukakis, who was a professor at Northeastern. He’s been a huge mentor of mine.”

Gallego, who graduated from Northeastern with a degree in Political Science in 2019, took internships with Sen. Sal DiDomenico and U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey and had the opportunity to travel abroad on research projects in Korea and Switzerland.

Reflecting on the Driscoll Campaign

Kim Driscoll’s campaign was masterfully run from start to finish. Driscoll’s personality and professionalism connected with voters across Massachusetts.

“We had a great candidate in Kim Driscoll,” said Gallego. “She was a 17-year mayor of Salem who was well-respected, well-regarded, not only in Salem and the region, but across the state. Everybody knew the outstanding work that Mayor Driscoll was doing on so many issues. We really built upon those relationships, and her experience, knowledge, and vision for the state.”

Driscoll’s message about equity, competitiveness, housing affordability resonated with voters, and she won a decisive victory over Sen. Eric Lesser and Rep. Tami Gouveia in the Democratic Primary.

In the 2022 gubernational election, Gallego worked on the Healey-Driscoll team. The duo made history, winning in November to become the first two women to hold the top executive leadership positions in Massachusetts state government.

Gallego said he would often talk with Driscoll about their respective connections to Chelsea. Driscoll served as the deputy city manager and chief legal counsel in Chelsea, with City Manager Jay Ash at the helm.

“I think Kim Driscoll’s experiences in Chelsea were foundational to all the work she’s doing now,” said Gallego. “All her incredible insight to local government, how to empower residents – I think Kim developed that foundation during her time in government in Chelsea.”

Gallego was asked if he was considering a launch of his own political consulting and campaign management company following his remarkable success in that field.

“I think I’m very content where I am today, with all the folks that I’m so fortunate to work with,” said Gallego. “I’m so honored to be a part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration – but we’ll see what the future holds.”