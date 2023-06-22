Girl Injured in Parking Lot Crash

A 44-year-old Watertown man was ordered held on $7,500 bail and ordered not to drive after allegedly striking and seriously injuring a 14-year-old girl with his car in a Beacham Street parking lot on Sunday.

Ceserino Borelli was charged in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday with the negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and speeding. Borelli is scheduled to return to court on July 19 for a pre-trial hearing.

Borelli is charged with driving his car at a high rate of speed Sunday evening and striking a 14-year-old girl in the parking lot of Rise Cannabis on Beacham Street.

Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Amelia Singh said witnesses told Chelsea Police that Borelli’s vehicle flew over the fence bordering the parking lot before striking the girl. The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

According to state police, Borelli was driving a 2020 Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed through the Dunkin Donuts parking lot before going through the fence around the dispensary and crashing into two nearby vehicles, one of which was occupied. After the crash, police stated that Borelli got out of the car and walked toward the dispensary before lying down on the sidewalk.

The victim’s father told local television news channels that his daughter suffered significant injuries to her head, lungs, and heart.