Overnight Closure of I-93 Tip O’Neill Tunnel Southbound

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the I-93 Tip O’Neill Tunnel southbound will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:00 p.m. and will re-open on Wednesday, June 7, at 5:00 a.m. The closure is necessary to allow crews to safely conduct multiple maintenance activities.

The closure will begin on I-93 southbound at exit 20 (Sullivan Square) and will include on-ramp locations within the tunnel including access to the Tobin Bridge from Route 1 southbound to I-93 southbound and from Storrow Drive to I-93 southbound. All other tunnel on-ramps will be temporarily closed as well.

Access to I-93 southbound will be open from Albany Street.

Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.