Rare Lounge Debuts at Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor is pleased to announce the exciting addition of Rare Lounge. Located adjacent to Boston’s highest-rated Forbes Travel Guide steakhouse, Rare Steakhouse, Rare Lounge will be under the direction of recently appointed Executive Chef Megan Vaughan.

Offering seamless transitions between pre-dinner drinks, tantalizing bites, and after-dinner nightcaps, Rare Lounge will be a perfect complement to Rare Steakhouse. The lounge’s menu will feature classic and new interpretations of popular cocktails, approachable menu items, and a fresh, locally sourced raw bar. Menu highlights will include the “BDF” (Best Damn Fries), served with black truffle, Parmesan, and bearnaise sauces, as well as the Wild Wood, a unique Rare Lounge spin on the classic whiskey sour.

“We are thrilled to introduce an extension of our Rare Steakhouse, with Rare Lounge,” said Jenny Holaday, Encore Boston Harbor President. “This new venue expands our culinary offerings, providing our guests with intimate and accessible food and drink options.”

As the Executive Chef of Rare Steakhouse and Rare Lounge, Chef Vaughan leads the development and execution of the exceptional cuisine for which Encore Boston Harbor has become renowned. Her previous roles include Executive Chef at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak in Seattle, Corporate Chef within the Mina Group, Executive Chef at The Beach Club in Santa Monica, and Executive Sous Chef at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT in Beverly Hills, which was awarded a Michelin Star during her tenure.

With its stylish and contemporary design, Rare Lounge will exude a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere providing guests with a more intimate alternative to Rare Steakhouse’s elegant dining room.

During a media event held May 16, guests praised the majestic lounge that will be open seven days a week. Said nationally known influencer Natalie Migliarini, creator of Beautiful Booze, a website and blog devoted to all things cocktails, beer, and wine, “The new Rare Lounge retains the luxury and elegance of Rare Steakhouse and takes it an all-new direction with creative cocktails served in the elevated fashion one would expect. Not only is this lounge a great place to spent time if you’re visiting Encore Boston Harbor, but it’s an absolute gem for Bostonians who want a special evening out, or elevated date night.”