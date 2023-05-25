Local School Students Compete in Stock Market Challenge

he stock market soared on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, as Junior Achievement of Greater Boston (JA) brought its annual Stock Market Challenge to RSM US LLP at 80 City Square in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston, offering students from throughout the region a unique, hands-on opportunity to learn how the market operates by investing and trading stocks as if they were managing accounts on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

After a three-year, pandemic induced hiatus, JA was thrilled to host its coveted JA Stock Market Challenge in-person once again. Exceeding pre-pandemic student participation, a total of 1,125 students from Boston College High School, Boston Latin School, Brighton High School, Chelsea High School, Lawrence High School, Lowell High School, and Somerville High School participated in JA Take Stock in Your Future in-class lessons – JA’s classroom curriculum that introduces students to basic concepts about how the stock market works and the impact of current events on the stock market – led by volunteers from JA’s community, including individuals from companies such as Santander Bank. Lesson topics included understanding stocks, stock trading, and exploring dividends.

Of those 1,125 students, the 130 winners of the classroom competition, equaling 31 teams from five of JA’s impact communities (Boston, Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Somerville), competed in JA’s Stock Market Challenge – an exciting, fast-paced simulation of a 60-day stock trading period where teams of students are granted $500,000 of fictional funds to battle each other, buying and selling stocks, to create the portfolio with the highest net worth. The money may have been imaginary, but the stakes were high, the energy was electric, and the competition was fierce.

As any teacher who has implemented project-based learning can attest – it was fun to watch! Students were highly engaged and excited, taking ownership of what they were learning. Teams watched the news and hailed floor traders, which were comprised of volunteers from Delta Air Lines, Fidelity Investments, and RSM US LLP. The top three winning teams received fabulous prizes, with the first-place team of students each receiving a $500 cash gift.

The winning teams from the student competition were:

1st place: Somerville High School

2nd place: Lawrence High School

3rd place: Brighton High School

“We are thrilled to have been able to host this hallmark annual event for high school students once again,” said Radhamés Nova, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater Boston. “Local high school students were given the opportunity to experience first-hand what it’s like to invest in the stock market for a day, how to think on their feet, make quick decisions under pressure, and the importance of teamwork. They also walked away not only with improved financial skills but also better informed about this industry.”

Later that same day, attendees from local companies competed in the same competition, raising approximately $120,000 for Junior Achievement of Greater Boston and its mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy through hands-on lessons in entrepreneurship, personal finance, and career readiness. The winning teams from the corporate competition were:

Webster Bank, Highest Net Worth

KPMG, Highest Return on Investments

We would like to thank our event presenting partners Delta Air Lines, Fidelity Investments, RSM US LLP, and many more for helping us provide this program to students!

About Junior Achievement of Greater Boston

Junior Achievement’s (JA) mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. JA is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating young people on financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship through programs taught by trained corporate or community volunteers in schools and at after-school sites throughout the world. Together with our school, business, and community partners, Junior Achievement of Greater Boston draws on its 70+ year history to prepare today’s youth for the workforce of tomorrow. Through our proven, hands-on programs and experiences, middle and high school students in Central and Eastern Massachusetts learn how to manage their finances, launch their own businesses, make their college and career goals a reality, and become future leaders. We engage volunteers from the business community who understand our students’ lived experiences, and can guide them as they build their confidence, and important life and workplace skills. By focusing on communities most in need of opportunity, we’re transforming students’ lives, making a lasting impact on their families, schools and communities, and creating a more equitable society.