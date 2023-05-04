Skate Park Plans Underway for Creekside Common

The Chelsea Youth Commission is behind the city’s plans to develop a skate park at Creekside Common Park that could be in place by the end of the year.

The small skate park area could just be a temporary home for the city’s young skaters and skateboarders, as the city is also looking at ways to acquire space and build a larger, permanent skate park.

“Identifying a location and developing a skate park is a paramount priority for the city in order to meet the recreational needs of youth and young adults in the community,” said Alex Train, the city’s Director of Housing and Community Development. “Presently, the city is examining different sites that could be suitable to be acquired and created as a skate park. In the interim … we are actually modifying a section of Creekside Common to create a smaller skate park for the community. That is under construction and currently there is a goal of having that up and running by either the end of 2023 or spring of 2024.”

The city has applied for Community Preservation Act funds to help pay for the Creekside Common skate area.

“We picture that as a smaller location that the community can utilize for skateboarding, rollerblading, and the like while we undertake the planning, acquisition, and construction of a large skate park,” said Train.

The city is exploring multiple state and private grants that could offset the cost of acquisition and construction of that potential larger skate park, Train said.

In a letter to the City Council, the Chelsea Youth Commission expressed its eagerness and enthusiasm for further developing a skate park at Creekside Common Park.

“CYC members, both past and present, have been continuous supporters in the creation of a designated space for skaters, and we are truly grateful for the effort residents, board members, and the Department of Housing and Community Development have put in to help this idea become a reality for Chelsea,” stated CYC Chair Arianna Perdomo.

Perdomo continued that the commission is sure that the new space will socially benefit the entirety of Chelsea.

“We hope that you will continue to listen to the opinions of youth around the Chelsea community as the project develops, and to seek perspectives that young people can provide for any future projects,” stated Perdomo.