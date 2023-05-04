Lime in Chelsea Set To Participate in Bakes for Breast Cancer

Lime, at 73 Winnisimmet St., is proud to announce its participation in Bakes for Breast Cancer’s signature annual event, Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts. The event is returning for its twenty-fourth year from Friday, May 12 through Thursday, May 18, which helps raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. Lime will dedicate 100 percent of the sales from its featured dessert – the Strawberry Rose Trifle – back to Bakes for Breast Cancer.

“We are on a mission to end breast cancer for good, one sweet treat at a time,” said Bakes for Breast Cancer Founder Carol Sneider. “The Massachusetts culinary scene is thriving, and in addition to our trusted partners that have participated year after year, we had more new venues reach out to us than in years past. Here’s to what is shaping up to be our most successful year to date.”

Proceeds raised will benefit the nonprofit breast cancer organization Bakes for Breast Cancer which will support the research of Dr. Rachel Freedman. Dr. Freedman’s clinical trials will focus on treatment for older breast cancer patients, an area of research that has been vastly under-subsidized.

There are two ways to participate in Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts – establishments can offer one designated dessert where 100% of the proceeds go towards Bakes for Breast Cancer, or offer up their entire dessert roster where 50% of the proceeds go back to the organization.

Since its inception in 1999, Bakes for Breast Cancer has raised over 2 million dollars. To date, over 4,500 different bakeries, cafés, pastry shops, supermarkets, and restaurants have participated in annual events in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine and Cape & Islands. Bakes for Breast Cancer is also proud to add Vermont and New Hampshire this year, both of which will run from July 21 – 27, 2023.

About Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts:

Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts is an annual “sweet” to raise funds for breast cancer research and care where hundreds of restaurants, bakeries, cafés and retail shops throughout Massachusetts participate by designating all sales of one specific dessert, or fifty percent of proceeds from their entire dessert menu to breast cancer care and research. Proceeds from the event benefit Bakes for Breast Cancer, Inc., a nonprofit breast cancer organization dedicated to funding breast cancer researchers and clinicians.