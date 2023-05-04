Large Turnout for International Workers’ Day March

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

On Monday, May 1, hundreds of people gathered together to march from East Boston to Chelsea City Hall to celebrate International Workers’ Day and fight for justice for workers throughout the country.

Just after 4 p.m., workers from all sorts of areas, such as East Boston, Chelsea, and Everett, gathered across the street from Liberty Plaza in East Boston and began their march towards Chelsea City Hall for a rally.

Yanira Merino, the President of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA), speaks to the crowd at Chelsea City Hall.

A portion of the marchers making their way though East Boston.

As the hundreds of marchers made their way through the streets of East Boston and Chelsea, chants rang out, expressing the power of all the unions and workers in attendance – all of which who are fighting for change.

When the march finally made its way to Chelsea City Hall, one of the many speakers at the rally summed up what the march and rally were all about.

“We’re here fighting for many different issues, and we represent many different organizations – all united for the fight of justice,” they said.

Specifically, this demonstration sought to fight against things like discrimination, wage theft, and lack of a living wage.

“We are demanding fair wages so that we cannot only pay our bills but live with decency,” the speaker added.

In addition, a press release from La Colaborativa – one of the organizations that leads the May 1st Coalition of Chelsea, Everett & East Boston along with MassCOSH and La Comunidad Inc. – outlined several demands.

This press release revealed that the coalition and its many partners are demanding an anti-wage theft bill from the state legislature, things like rent control from City Councils, permanent solutions for Temporary Protective Status and Lawful Permanent Residency status from Congress, and much more.

Along with a few music and dance performances, the rally also consisted of a bunch of speakers, including the headliner – Yanira Merino, the President of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA).

Merino spoke at length about the workers before those in attendance who died fighting for the same justice that is being fought for now.

“Their fight is our fight, and that hasn’t changed. That hasn’t changed, and we cannot stop fighting. Why? Because this fight still continues,” said Merino.

“We have to recognize that giving up today is not respecting those who fought for us.”

She also talked about how the fight for immigrant rights goes hand in hand with workers’ rights, saying, “We know that the fight of immigrants is the same fight as our workers.”

“Racist attacks against immigrants should be an attack against us, and we should fight against that.” Added Merino.

After Merino spoke, several other workers came to the stage to discuss their experiences and bolstered why fighting for things like unionization and fair wages is so important. In addition, several kids representing the younger generation spoke about the need for justice for workers.

One of the younger speakers probably explained best what those in attendance at Monday’s demonstrations were fighting for.

“I don’t ask for a million dollars … what I need, what I simply need is a right to have a job that doesn’t overwork me or treat me like an animal. I am asking for fair pay – not just that, but I ask for respect. Respect my hard work and my sweat,” said the young speaker.

“It’s a shame that we’ve been fighting for the bare minimum for so long. I’m afraid to be 60 years old with gray hairs and walking with a cane all over again at a May 1 rally.”

While there was a tremendous turnout for the march and subsequent rally, as Merino indicated, the fight for justice for workers is far from over. “This is the beginning because nobody told us that the fight for justice has an end. Nobody told us that the fight for dignity has an end,” said Merino.