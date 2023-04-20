School Committee Member Roberto Jiménez-Rivera Running for Chelsea City Councilor-at-Large

Roberto Jiménez-Rivera of the Chelsea School Committee announced this week that he is running for City Council in this year’s municipal election.

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy for City Council At-Large,” said Jiménez-Rivera. “I have the experience and commitment we need to create a better Chelsea. More and more of our families can’t afford to live here anymore even though they’re working harder than ever. Our children need access to more opportunities in school. Our small businesses are being gutted by inflation. I’m running because I believe in the power of community. Together we can make sure Chelsea remains a city where we can afford to live, have access to good opportunities, and be treated with dignity and respect.”

Most recently, Roberto ran for State Representative and later organized to win the Fair Share Amendment and driver’s licenses for all in last year’s election. “After we came up short in the September primary, I told my supporters that the work couldn’t stop. I helped us win the Fair Share Amendment, which represents two billion dollars a year to fix the T and invest in our children. I also made sure people voted to support immigrants getting the driver’s licenses they need and deserve. We won, but we still have more work to do. I’m ready to keep fighting for Chelsea!”

As a member of the School Committee since 2020, Roberto has advocated for and won millions in state funding for our schools, which have resulted in over 100 new jobs to support our students. He is also an organizer for the Boston Teachers Union, where he has fought for a secure and dignified life for workers and retirees.

Roberto lives on Eleanor Street with his wife Sarah and their son Robi, who is soon turning three years old and will be starting at the Early Learning Center this September.