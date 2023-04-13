Transportation Funding Legislation Benefits DiDomenico’s District

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined his colleagues in the Massachusetts State Senate last week to pass a bill that includes $350 million in authorizations for transportation needs across the state, including $200 million for the state’s Chapter 90 program, which provides municipalities with funds for transportation-related improvements, including road and bridge repairs.

“Families throughout my district deserve reliable and safe roads, bridges, buses, and trains so they can get to work, pick up their kids from school, and enjoy every part of our community,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I was proud to support this transportation funding because it is an investment in the wellbeing of our families and our state’s economy for years to come. I want to thank Senate President Spilka, Senator Crighton, and Senator Kennedy for all their work putting this legislation together and passing it swiftly.”

“This legislation will maintain and improve our state’s infrastructure, ensure that residents have safe and reliable transportation options, and support sustainable, regionally equitable economic development in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “I’d like to thank Senator Crighton for his work in crafting this legislation, Senator Kennedy for his help in advancing it, and all of my Senate colleagues for working collaboratively to ensure the transportation needs of our cities and towns are addressed in a regionally equitable manner.”

This legislation also authorizes $150 million in programs that will assist municipalities with various transportation-related projects. This includes $25 million for each of the following:

• The municipal small bridge program;

• The complete streets program;

• A bus transit infrastructure program;

• Grants to increase access to mass transit and commuter rail stations;

• Grants for municipalities and regional transit authorities to purchase electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them;

• And new funding dedicated to additional transportation support based on road milage, which is particularly helpful for rural communities.

A different version having previously been passed in the House of Representatives, the two chambers will now reconcile differences before sending the bill to the Governor’s desk.