Remediation Work Underway on Tobin Bridge

Progress is underway to remove paint chips with high levels of lead from the Tobin Bridge. Local environmental justice nonprofit GreenRoots, the city, and representatives from the Conservation Law Foundation and the Boston University School of Public Health sent a letter to the state Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandanca on March 17 highlighting their concerns about the lead paint chips in the vicinity of the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea. Fiandanca and other state officials responded quickly in response to the concerns, with Fiandanca and representatives from MassDOT, including Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, meeting with GreenRoots and Chelsea Housing and Economic Development Director Alex Train on March 21. “It appears as though Secretary Fiandaca is moving quickly to marshall resources to remediate the concerns, though this will not be a quick and easy fix,” stated GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bogiovanni in an email. This Tuesday, GreenRoots officials reported that remediation efforts continued at the bridge. “The Secretary and I understand the importance of controlling the paint flakes from the Tobin and staff has been preparing a rapid response to address this issue,” Gulliver stated in a letter in response to the letter from GreenRoots and the other agencies. In addition, MassDOT engaged with MassDE to seek its input and assistance in an advisory role to discuss immediate steps MassDOT plans to take to address this issue and help ensure appropriate measures are implemented to protect public health and the environment. Gulliver continued. “Finally, MassDOT is advancing a planned $100 million capital project to address the remaining areas south of the Chelsea Curves,” Gulliver stated. “The project scope will include structural steel repairs and repainting the entire span over neighborhood areas greatly increased structural and environmental safety. At the Secretary’s direction, this project is being rephased and expedited for advertisement this Fall.” Bongiovanni stated that there will be more information soon on a community meeting with Fiandanca on the next steps for remediating the harm caused by the lead paint.