Obituaries 03-30-2023

Barbara Jean Richards

October 11, 1961 – March 6, 2023

A lifelong resident of Chelsea, Barbara Jean Richards lived courageously with ongoing illnesses for several years. She passed away on Monday, March 6 with her loving family at her side while being cared for in her daughter’s home in Maine. She was 61 years of age. Raised in Chelsea, she was a beloved daughter and one of 17 children of Jeanette (Labbe) Richard and Benjamin J. Richard, Sr. Barbara attended Chelsea Schools and was a Certified Nurses Assistant. She worked at the Chelsea Soldiers Home for 14 years. In her lifetime, Barbara enjoyed her time with family and friends and loved caring for others and for animals. Barbara was predeceased by her parents and several of her siblings. She was the devoted mother of Sara Belanger of Center Barnstead, NH and Kelly Richard of So. Berwick Maine; cherished grandmother of Logan and Nathan Duquette and the dear sister of Joann Scribner and her husband, Larry of Indiana, Linda Riley and her husband, Thomas of Chelsea, Edward Richard and his companion, Rosemarie of Billerica, the late Arnold P. Richard, Benjamin Richard, Jr., Joseph Richard, Robert Richard, Leonard Richard, Frank Richard, Ernest J. Richard, Wayne Richard, Annette Purcell, Elaine Patti, Janet Sturges, Caroline Richard, and Sussette LeBlanc, She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours and a memorial gathering at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Saturday, April 1 from 12 Noon to 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow immediately in the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell Memorial Hosp. Attn; Donations, 350 So. Huntington St., Boston, MA 02130 MSPCA-Donate For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com.