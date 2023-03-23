School Committee Honors Alumni, Staff

There were plenty of feel-good moments at last week’s School Committee meeting.

As part of the school district’s recognition of Women’s History Month, Chelsea High School freshman Maria Adam was invited to the meeting to read an original poem, presenting her original piece, “The Hidden Treasure.”

The Chelsea School district’s custodial and buildings and grounds crew were recognized for their work year round, as well as for their efforts during February’s record cold spell.

“It makes me so happy to see all your accomplishments and all your talent,” School Committee member Jeanette Velez told Adam. “Keep up the great work and the sky is the limit. I know you will do great things, and we are so proud of you here in the community.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta also praised Adam for her hard work and dedication.

“Every time I hear you, I am inspired and I know there is such a bright future for you,” said Abeyta. “We have our eyes on you.”

Abeyta and the committee also recognized and thanked four Chelsea High alumni who recently took part in the tremendously successful Chelsea Gives Back program at the high school.

“The near-capacity gymnasium listened to (musician) Joe Resnek, state Representative Judith Garcia, city councilor and local business owner Tanairi Garcia and community organizer and Chelsea Poetry Walk founder Lorenzo Recupero as they spoke about their time at Chelsea High School,” said Abeyta. “They addressed how what they learned at Chelsea High School helped them in life. Joe Resnek gave out five scholarships and our students were given the opportunity to appear in his latest music video.

Abeyta said the students and staff were excited to hear from the alumni.

“It’s amazing to hear what our alumni are doing, and we need to do it more often,” she said.

The school district’s custodians and buildings and grounds crew were recognized for the work they do year round, but especially in the light of the work they put in during the sub-zero temperatures during the weekend of Feb. 4.

Abeyta said she texted facilities director Joseph Cooney during the weekend to see how the buildings were holding up.

“We had a few sprinkler issues, but he said rest assured, our crews are working on our sprinklers and we’ll be ready for Monday,” Abeyta said. “So while all of us were at home on the weekend, the crews were out there working and making sure we could get school started and our children could be safe.”

In other business, School Committee Chairwoman Kelly Garcia read a resolution that acknowledged World Down Syndrome Day as March 21 in Chelsea Public Schools. As part of the resolution, the Chelsea School Committee recognized and commended the family members of children with Down Syndrome for their sacrifices and dedication in providing the support for the special needs of children with Down Syndrome.