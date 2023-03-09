Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Brito Martins Named to Dean’s List

Rosa S. Brito Martins, of Chelsea, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

