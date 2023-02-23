News in Brief

City Council Sub-Committee Meeting Set for Feb. 28

Chelsea residents are invited to a City Council Sub-Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 28, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall to provide input on the search for a new City Manager. Residents will have two minutes to speak to the City Council.

Residents who are unable to attend the meeting can still share their input online by completing this form. The deadline to complete the form is Friday, March 3.

https://www.chelseama.gov/…/new_city_manager_inquiry.php

Los residentes de Chelsea están invitados a la reunión del Subcomité del Concejo Municipal el martes 28 de febrero a las 6:00 p.m. para brindar comentarios sobre la búsqueda de un nuevo City Manager. Los residentes tendrán dos minutos para hablar con el Concejo Municipal.

Los residentes que no asistan a la reunión aún pueden compartir sus comentarios completando este formulario en línea. La fecha límite para completar el formulario es el viernes 3 de marzo.

https://www.chelseama.gov/…/new_city_manager_inquiry.php.

Chelsea Selected for “Making it Public” Training

The New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) selected 11 communities state-wide including Chelsea for “Making it Public” 2023, a training developed by Forecast Public Art (FPA) and offered in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) Arts and Culture Department. Next month, the municipalities will begin their free, five-week virtual training that is designed and facilitated by FPA to equip administrators in strengthening local capacity to support, create, and promote more vibrant and just public art making. The competitive public art training and facilitation program, will include a $15,000 grant to fund local artists.

At the conclusion of the training, municipal administrators will have the tools needed to create their own call for temporary public art and, with guidance from MAPC, an understanding of how to apply those tools within the context of Massachusetts. Participating municipalities also receive a $15,000 grant from NEFA to fund artists selected through a call for temporary public art in 2023.

“‘Making it Public’ empowers municipalities to foster vibrant and engaging places, and the focus on temporary public art – which is installed/exhibited for up to eighteen months – creates more equitable access to the program,” said Director of Arts and Culture at MAPC Annis Sengupta.

“Making it Public” covers practical and tactical subject matters for administrators at all stages of their career facilitating public art, such as stakeholder considerations, community engagement, preparing a call-for-artists, equitable selection processes, contracting, and more.

A parallel track of the program, “Making it Public for MA Artists,” will take place concurrently during the five-week workshop series from March 14 through April 11. Artists in Massachusetts of all disciplines interested in exploring and expanding their public art making practice can register for this free program on NEFA’s website: https://www.nefa.org/MakingItPublic.

Get Updated COVID-19 Booster or Vaccination – And $75 Gift Card

New COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering a $75 gift card incentive have been scheduled in communities across the state during school vacation week, providing a free, convenient and accessible way for adults and children stay up to date on COVID vaccinations.

As part of a special promotion, all Massachusetts residents ages six months and older who get vaccinated (first dose, second dose, or booster) at participating Get Boosted clinics will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.

In Chelsea, vacation week vaccination clinics are being offered at the Chelsea Senior Center, 10 Riley Way, on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26. All clinics are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ASL interpretation is available.

Staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, is the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. While vaccine protection goes down over time, boosters keep you protected. Boosters also help keep you safe from serious COVID-19 even if you’ve already had it.

No ID or health insurance is required. To find additional clinics that are offering the $75 gift cards, go to mass.gov/GetBoosted. The gift card offer is only available at clinics on the Get Boosted webpage, while supplies last. If you have questions or need help finding a clinic, you can call 211 (or 877-211-6277) and press 1.

Walk for Hunger Returns

One of Massachusetts’ most iconic events is back! Project Bread’s The Walk for Hunger, the Commonwealth’s largest and oldest day of community action against hunger, is seeking walkers for a new 3-mile route. Back in-person for the first time since 2019, the one-day fundraising event is set for Sunday, May 7 at the Boston Common, featuring plenty of family-friendly activations along the 3-mile loop. The Walk for Hunger is a fundraiser that supports Project Bread’s work to raise awareness for food insecurity and increase food access for people of all ages in Massachusetts. In its 55th year, Project Bread invites you to help us raise more than $1 million to support food assistance resources and sustainable policy solutions to end hunger. Likeminded anti-hunger organizations can enroll in our co-fundraising program, The Commonwealth, forming teams to raise money to support their own work, while also furthering the statewide effort. To register for the event and create a personal or team fundraising page for the Walk for Hunger or to make a donation, visit projectbread.org/walk or call (617) 723-5000.

MWRA To Temporarily Shut Down Fluoride System

Starting in late February, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority will be replacing portions of the equipment that feeds fluoride into its drinking water. During this period, MWRA will not be adding fluoride to the water. This work is expected to take about three months to complete.

MWRA has worked closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on this issue. While fluoride is important for dental health, health officials believe that this short-term shutdown will not pose any risk to dental health and will not require any special action by consumers.

Fluoride has been added to the region’s water since the 1970s. The US Centers for Disease Control recommends its usage for reducing tooth decay and promoting community public health. MWRA also consulted with the Department of Public Health Oral Health Office and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, both of which approved this temporary fluoride shutdown.

MWRA treats drinking water from the Quabbin and Wachusett Reservoirs at the John J. Carroll Treatment Plant in Marlborough. In addition to fluoride, water is treated with both ozone and ultraviolet light for disinfection, and the pH is adjusted to make the water less corrosive and less likely to leach lead from home plumbing.

If you have any concerns, check with your dental care provider. For more information on your drinking water, please visit www.mwra.com or call MWRA at 617-242-7283.