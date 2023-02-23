Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Bonner of Chelsea Named to the Dean’s List

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Yasmine Bonner of Chelsea has been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022.

Daysi Martinez Celaya Earns Dean’s List Honors

Daysi Martinez Celaya, of Chelsea, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Chelsea Resident to Have Role in the Dean College Theatre Production

Shania Velleca of Chelsea has earned the role of Maria in the Dean College production of “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” beginning Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Permeated with the idea that we turn to art in times of immense difficulty, this 2013 black comedy by Anne Washburn tells the story of a group of survivors shortly after a global catastrophe. As a way of making sense in a world that no longer makes sense, they recreate their vanished world through storytelling (some of it featuring Bart Simpson) and turn pop culture of one era into the mythology of another.

“Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The Dean College production of “Mr. Burns” will take place in the Main Stage in the Dr. Paula M. Rooney Student Center at Dean College, 109 West Central Street, Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Dean College welcomes children and families to all of our performances, provided patrons have complied with all safety guidelines. However, infants and children under 2 years of age are not allowed in the theatre, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All patrons must have their own ticketed seats; lap sitting is not permitted.

To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.

