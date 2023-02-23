News DiDomenico Reappointed Senate Assistant Majority Leader by Record Staff • February 23, 2023 • 0 Comments Last week, Sen. Sal DiDomenico was appointed, once again, to Senate President Karen Spilka’s leadership team as Assistant Majority Leader. This will mark the third consecutive legislative session that Senator DiDomenico will serve in that leadership position. DiDomenico was also appointed Chair of the Bills in Third Reading Committee, Vice Chair of the Education Committee, and member of the Labor and Workforce Development Committee, Steering and Policy Committee, Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, Personnel and Administration Committee, and State Administration and Regulatory Oversight Committee. “I am proud to continue my tenure in Senate President Karen Spilka’s leadership team as Assistant Majority Leader,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Thank you to Senate President Spilka for your trust, confidence and friendship. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues this session to move our Commonwealth forward.”