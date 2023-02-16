Several Forums Scheduled for Downtown Broadway Project

Several meetings are scheduled in the coming month related to the Downtown Broadway project, including a MassDOT design hearing on March 9, and a forum geared toward small businesses on Feb. 23.

The community session for small businesses is on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce at 308 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The goal of the session, according to city officials, is to help improve the downtown Chelsea experience for small business owners, visitors, and shoppers. Those who attend are being asked to offer input on how they think the downtown road, sidewalk, and streetscaping can improve pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular travel.

The Re-imagining Downtown Broadway project will be broken up into two construction phases, with the construction of underground utilities beginning in early 2024, and the construction of roadway and surface improvements in 2025.

The meeting at the Chamber will be in English with Spanish translation.

Anyone with questions about the project is encouraged to contact Alex Train at [email protected] or Hilary Dimino at [email protected], or call (617) 466-4180.

MassDOT (the state transportation department) is holding a design public hearing on the Downtown Broadway project on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Middle School.

MassDOT and the MBTA are working towards adding improvements along the Broadway corridor, including the permanent addition of the Broadway bus/bike lane pilot program. Earlier this month, the city’s Traffic and Parking Commission voted to make the bike and bus lane permit, but the City Council still has to approve the requests made by the commission.

The downtown corridor plan rethinks the traffic and circulation of the downtown Chelsea area with the goals of improving access, safety, and mobility for everyone, according to city officials.

The proposed project consists of adding MassDOT and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) improvements along the Broadway Corridor from City Hall to Williams Street, including the permanent addition of the Downtown Broadway Bus/Bike Lane Pilot, intersection safety improvements, and the reconfiguration of the Bellingham Square signalized intersection,” the meeting notice from MassDOT states. The purpose of this hearing is to provide the public with the opportunity to become fully acquainted with the proposed Chelsea Downtown Broadway Project.”