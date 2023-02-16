Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List Students

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following Chelsea students have met these requirements:

Ava LaBella, Exercise Science, daughter of Kristen LaBella and Antonio LaBella

Gerson Yanes Benitez, Business Management

About Endicott College

Endicott College offers doctorate, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites online and at U.S. and international locations. Endicott remains true to its founding principle of integrating professional and liberal arts education with internship opportunities across disciplines.

Local Students Named to Regis College’s Dean’s List

Regis College is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean’s List of students in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Regis sophomores, juniors, seniors, and professional studies students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher. Additional criteria can be found in Regis’ Academic Catalog.

“This noteworthy achievement is one that requires perseverance, determination, and critical focus – skills that will encourage your continued progress in your undergraduate studies, career, and in life. We wish you continued success in all your future endeavors,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Mary Erina Driscoll, PhD, to the students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.

The full press release can be read here.

Regis congratulates the following students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List:

Emily Espina Miranda of Chelsea

Jacqueline Hernandez of Chelsea

Jaqueline Lopreto of Chelsea

Erica Smith of Chelsea

Regis College is a coed, Catholic university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. With over 3,600 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. The Young School of Nursing at Regis has consistently been recognized by the National League of Nursing as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education. In line with Regis’ mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor’s completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university’s 20 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Inspired by the social justice values of its founders, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, Regis engages with service initiatives within the local community and around the world. Visit regiscollege.edu to learn more.

Malden Catholic Students From Chelsea Achieve Honor Roll

Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: President’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)

Malden Catholic

Honors

President’s List

Chi Linh Nguyen

First Honors

Pedro Barahona

Valerie Umipig

Second Honors

Jarah Alvarenga-Melendez

Jailah Bonilla Short

Nain Escobar

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curricula is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles and success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org.

Dean College Announces Dean’s List

Dean College is pleased to announce the students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

The students named are:

Rhisma Louis-Graham of Chelsea

Shania Velleca of Chelsea

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.