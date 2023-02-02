Council Calls Special Meeting Set or February 13

The City Council has called for a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 to recognize some special members of the community.

The council is set to honor the Chelsea Public Schools chorus students who are part of the inaugural CPS-Boston Children’s Chorus group who sang at the annual BCC MLK Tribute Concert at Boston Symphony Hall on Monday, Jan. 16. The 41 Chelsea Public Schools chorus students represent all four elementary schools in the city.

“We wanted to do it on a night when there was not a regular City Council meeting so we could just focus on recognizing the kids and the police and firefighters,” said Council President Leo Robinson. “Normally, we’ll do it at a regular council meeting and we are rushing to get everyone in and out to do the meeting.”

The special meeting will also see the swearing in of three new firefighters and four new police officers, as well as the promotion of two new sergeants, two lieutenants, and two captains for the police department.

The meeting takes place on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers at City Hall.