State Treasurer’s Office Launches Small Business Toolkit and Resource Map

Special to the Record

Massachusetts State Treasurer, Deborah B. Goldberg, recently announced the launch of the Treasurer’s Office’s newly designed Small Business Resource Toolkit website. The toolkit provides access to comprehensive resources and materials for small business owners and future entrepreneurs in Massachusetts.

Under the direction of Treasurer Goldberg, the toolkit was designed to provide a range of relevant, important information, often needed, when facing the enormous challenge of starting a small business for the first time. Typically, it has been impossible to easily find the resources and advisors that can help lead to success. This website offers valuable educational materials on how to plan, maintain, and grow a successful small business.

“By collecting relevant resources in one place online, we are providing an understandable road map for people as they begin to develop and open their own businesses,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “One of my top priorities has been to ensure that everyone has equal access to the tools and information they need to succeed. And by supporting the growth of independent small businesses, we not only positively impact their own development, but also our local communities and the state’s economy, in many positive ways.”

To help ensure that small businesses thrive, this toolkit provides additional information about banks, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), and community partners available across the Commonwealth.

“Successful small businesses are critical generators of wealth, they are the backbone of the economy,” said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston). “I am so thankful to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and her team for creating a website that serves as a one-stop-shop for small businesses new and old. I look forward to sharing this new resource with my constituents.”

“The State of MA Treasurer’s Office has taken yet another step to actively support economic empowerment for entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the Commonwealth,” said Samilys Rodriguez, Director – Eastern Massachusetts Center for Women & Enterprise. “The Center for Women & Enterprise Women’s Business Centers are just one of many business resources in the Treasurer’s new Small Business Resource Toolkit, which can provide additional support and guidance for clients to achieve their next business milestones.”

“Congratulations to the Office of the Treasurer’s team for their hard work and dedication in creating a website that connects and provides resources for business owners in Massachusetts,” said Aliesha J. Porcena, City of Boston Director of Office of Economic Opportunity & Inclusion. “At the City of Boston, we are committed to working across agencies, to make sure business owners have the resources and tools to start, grow, and build a business in Boston. As we work to address the many hurdles that businesses face, and build a community of support for businesses, this tool is an effort in that direction.”

There are several organizations and community partners across the state that help business owners with technical assistance and business counseling. The Treasurer’s Office’s website has identified these organizations and placed them by county and category on a Small Business Resource Map. This map will be updated on a regular basis.