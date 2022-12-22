News In Briefs

Postal Service Ready for The Holidays

At the Postal Service, we know the holidays are a hectic time of year. To make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at Post Offices across the nation.

Select Postal facilities in the Massachusetts / Rhode Island District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. Customers may click this link 2022 USPS Post Office Holiday Closings & Hours | USPS for the USPS holiday service schedule. Enter a ZIP Code to search for a Post Office near you to see the available services and holiday hours.

The Postal Service is focused on delivering for our nation this holiday season.

The MA / RI District serves ZIP Codes 010 through 029.