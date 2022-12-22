News Celebrating New Community Living CenterAt the Chelsea Soldiers Home. by Record Staff • December 22, 2022 • 0 Comments Gov. Charlie Baker makes brief remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the Community Living Center at the Chelsea Soldiers Home last Wednesday. The new, state-of-the-art facility will have 154 private rooms with shared living spaces and courtyards that will serve as a model for the long-term care for our veterans across the country. Chelsea Soldiers Home Supt. Eric L. Johnson (far left) and the Chairman of the Home’s Board of Trustees, Tom Lyons (far right), greet invited guests Carol Gladstone (the Commissioner of the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance), Cheryl Lussier Poppe (the Mass. Secretary of Veterans Services), and Marylou Sudders (the Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services) at last Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new Community Living Center at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. Chelsea High School Band Director Shannon Chick conducts the CHS Band during its outstanding performance of a rousing medley of armed forces songs for the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard to cap the ribbon-cutting ceremonies last Wednesday for the new Community Living Center at the Chelsea Soldiers Home.