News in Brief

Assisted Living Locators Urges Adult Children To Have Long Term Care Plan

The holiday season is a time of giving and sharing special moments with your family. As you decorate the tree and bake those cookies, don’t forget about an important gift you can give to your aging parent – the gift of a long-term care plan.

Assisted Living Locators Boston, a local senior placement and referral service, is urging adult children to have a very merry … long term care plan to make sure their parents have personalized care and support when they need it.

As parents get older, many will turn to their adult children to help them in the next steps of senior living. Many of these adult children live an average of 450 miles from their parents and are having to assume the role of a long-distance caregiver. According to the National Center on Caregiving, approximately 5 to 7 million adult children in the U.S. are long-distance caregivers.

Assisted Living Locators Boston Vice President of Placement and Aging Strategy John Moniz, a Marshfield resident, stated that adult children, especially those who are long distance caregivers, should use the holiday season as an opportunity to assess the current lifestyle of aging parents and evaluate what can be improved to strengthen their loved one’s health and happiness. “No matter what stage of life your parents are in, talking about long term care and creating a plan now for the future can help them live their life on their own terms,” he explained.

“Assisted Living Locators is a free service that can help you explore and understand elder care options,” said Moniz. “Our senior care advisors meet with each family to learn about their loved one’s needs, living conditions, and personal preferences in order to build a care plan.”

He noted that Assisted Living Locators website also offers an easy-to-use Assessment Tool that can quickly give one insight if it’s time to find a new environment and appropriate senior housing for your aging parent.

Moniz advises adult children to set these long-term planning goals in 2023:

1) Prepare and gather essential medical and financial documents for their aging loved one

2) Make a plan for paying for long-term care

3) Connect with the right kind of support and resources.

“The challenge families with aging parents face today is finding a single source for reliable assistance for a long-term care plan,” he explained. “Assisted Living Locators has a full roster of services for seniors around there need for in-home care or senior living arrangements. From relocation to respite care to alternative solutions for paying for long-term care, our comprehensive resources can help you prepare for the future.”

DiDomenico Secures $150,000 for the Chelsea Public Schools

Senator Sal DiDomenico successfully included $150,000 for the Chelsea Public schools in the wide-ranging Economic Development bill that passed last month. This funding will help Chelsea schools offer college and career assistance programs to their students. These programs will help students access internships and give staff the resources to take students on college tours in the area.

The college and career assistance programs provide Chelsea students with the resources and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their future after high school. There is no single path for a high school graduate to take, and these programs help young people figure out which path is the best for them and how they can get there.

“I am proud to bring this funding to Chelsea so students throughout our community can access the resources they need to succeed after high school,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I will always prioritize funding for our schools and programs like this that provide our youngest residents with skills and opportunities to thrive.”