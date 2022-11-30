News

La Colaborativa Holds Food Giveaway

by  •  • 0 Comments
United States Senator Ed Markey (second from left) poses for a selfie with La Colaborativa staff members: Chief Operating Officer Dini Paulino, Director of Policy and Organizing and Chelsea City Councilor Norieliz DeJesus (second from right), and Executive Director Gladys Vega (right), with Chelsea City Councilor and business owner Tanairi Garcia.
City Councilor of District 7 Tanairi Garcia, with the help of
Kenny Baez and Chabelo Plaitez, moves a pallet of food
packages to bring to elderly residents that she knew who
needed food to be delivered to them.
Many residents turned out for the food distribution, the line of people continued into the evening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.