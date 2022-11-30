News La Colaborativa Holds Food Giveaway by Record Staff • November 30, 2022 • 0 Comments United States Senator Ed Markey (second from left) poses for a selfie with La Colaborativa staff members: Chief Operating Officer Dini Paulino, Director of Policy and Organizing and Chelsea City Councilor Norieliz DeJesus (second from right), and Executive Director Gladys Vega (right), with Chelsea City Councilor and business owner Tanairi Garcia. City Councilor of District 7 Tanairi Garcia, with the help ofKenny Baez and Chabelo Plaitez, moves a pallet of foodpackages to bring to elderly residents that she knew whoneeded food to be delivered to them. Many residents turned out for the food distribution, the line of people continued into the evening.