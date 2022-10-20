The Great Debate Judith Garcia, Todd Taylor Will Meet in State Rep. Forum on Oct. 27

The historic election for the new state representative seat in the district, consisting of all of Chelsea and a few neighborhoods in Everett, will now have an historic debate. City Councillors Judith Garcia and Todd Taylor will meet in the debate on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center. Paula Bradley Batchelor, executive director of Chelsea Community Cable Television, who was instrumental in organizing the event, said the debate will be available for viewing in the week leading up to the Nov. 8 general election. Jennifer Hassell, executive director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, and Stephen Quigley, president of the Chelsea Record, will be the debate moderators. Paula Bradley Batchelor and CCCTV Technical Director Ricky Velez will oversee the television broadcast. Senior Center Director Tracy Nowicki will be the site coordinator. Garcia won the Democratic Primary on Sept. 6, defeating School Committee member Roberto Jimenez Rivera and Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson in a hotly contested election. Taylor was unopposed in the Republican Primary. The two candidates have been waging highly visible campaigns, with the candidates and their supporters participating in frequent door-to-door visitations and other campaign-related events that have generated a lot of local and regional interest in the election. In years past, the City of Chelsea has been represented by two individuals in the House of Representatives, an esteemed governmental body of 160 members that conducts it meeting at the State House in Boston. Chelsea luminaries from prominent families, such as Andrew P. Quigley, John Slater Jr., Bobby Donovan, and Richie Voke, served with distinction in the House. Dan Ryan of Charlestown and Jessica Giannino of Revere are Chelsea’s current state representatives. The district was restructured, and the winner of the Nov. 8 election will represent the entire city, in addition to a portion of Everett. The public is invited to attend the debate.