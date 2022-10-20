Early Voting Starts This Weekend

We wish to remind our readers that early voting will get underway this weekend, October 22, at every city and town hall throughout the state. Early voting presents a wonderful opportunity to vote in-person for those who choose not to vote by mail or who wish to avoid the lines on Election Day (which is Tuesday, November 8). During the early voting period, you can walk into any city or town clerk’s office and vote during regular business hours, as well as during designated hours on the weekends of October 22-23 and 29-30. (The weekend hours will vary in each city and town.) Two quick points: The deadline for registering to vote is Saturday, October 29, and early voting ends on Friday, November 4. As the Nike slogan says, “Just do it!”