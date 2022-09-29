News in Briefs

Arnie Jarmak: Photographing Chelsea Exhibit

The McMullen Museum welcomes Chelsea residents and their guests for an afternoon celebrating the artist and his photography for the Chelsea Record, featured in the current exhibition, Arnie Jarmak: Photographing Chelsea in Transition, 1977–89. Join us for opportunities to talk with Jarmak and the exhibition curator Diana Larsen, take a docent tour of the show, and enjoy light refreshments between noon and 5:00 pm. Prior registration for docent tours is required; please register for a tour.

The event is planned for Sunday October 2 from noon to 5 p.m.

The McMullen Museum of Art is located at 2101 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135. If you have any questions regarding this tour or with the form, please contact Rachel Chamberlain at [email protected] or 617.552.1427.

Velleca to Have Role in Dean College Theatre Production

Shania Velleca of Chelsea has earned the role of Co- Set Designer in the Dean College production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” beginning Thursday, October 20 through Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The fashionable Jack and his friend Algernon pretend to be someone else in trying to avoid burdensome social obligations. Meanwhile, Cecily and Gwendolen are both in love with the same mythical suitor. When all four arrive at Jack’s country house on the same weekend, it soon is bedlam. Originally produced in 1895, this high farce with its clever dialogue, wry wit, and elaborate plot twists is Oscar Wilde’s most enduring and popular work.

The Dean College production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” will take place in the Main Stage in the Dr. Paula M. Rooney Student Center at Dean College, 109 West Central Street, Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Dean College welcomes children and families to all of our performances, provided patrons have complied with all safety guidelines. However, infants and children under 2 years of age are not allowed in the theatre, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All patrons must have their own ticketed seats; lap sitting is not permitted.

To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Rt. 1A Corridor Study Public Meeting on October 3 Postponed

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the postponement of the Route 1A Corridor Study public meeting on Monday, October 3, and the working group meeting that was scheduled on Wednesday, September 28. These meetings will be rescheduled for other dates this fall.

The Route 1A Corridor Study seeks to assess the potential uses of the MassDOT and MBTA rail parcels located between Route 1A and the Chelsea Creek and evaluate the Route 1A corridor between Bell Circle in Revere and Day Square in East Boston. The study will identify opportunities to improve connections for people walking, bicycling and taking transit, and address safety issues and potential impacts of climate change.

For more details about the Route 1A Corridor Study, please visit the project website. MassDOT will continue to provide updates on the study at future public engagement sessions. Anyone with questions may reach out to the project team at [email protected]