Residents To Take Part in Jimmy Fund Walk

Four residents from Chelsea will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2.

Jess Rush, Cristian Jimenez, Yareli Arenas, and Casey Fields, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.

“Throughout the past 33 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. And the pandemic didn’t stop us,” said Zack Blackburn, Director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. “Over the past two years, participants walked virtually and celebrated in their own unique ways. Now, we welcome them to walk the course in person. We are back, we are together, and we are stronger than ever.”

Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), 10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton), Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley), or Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton). Participants can also choose to join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials are available.

Along the course, walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.