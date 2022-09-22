Reia Briggs-Connor Returns to Chelsea With Phunk Phenomenon Dance Team

Reia Briggs-Connor, a former Chelsea High School cheerleading team captain and New England Patriots professional cheerleader, returned to her hometown Saturday for a special performance by her Phunk Phenomenon dance team at Chelsea Day.

Reia Briggs-Connor (right), owner of the Phunk Phenomenon

Dance Complex, is pictured with members of her dance team, Elaine Howard, Karina Robinson, and Maggie Pavao.

Briggs, who has built amazingly talented dance teams that perform at Boston Celtics games at TD Garden and have appeared on national television shows, said she was happy to be in Chelsea for the festive event celebrating the city’s arts and cultural community and local organizations.

“It felt great being back in my hometown of Chelsea, a city that has supported me so much over the years,” said Reia. “We hope that we inspired kids to come take classes at Phunk Phenomenon.” Reia is the daughter of Barbara Casino of Chelsea