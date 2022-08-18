Chelsea Men Face Charges Following Winchester Melee

Four Chelsea men were arrested following a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester on Sunday, August 14.

Shortly after 8 p.m., state troopers from the Medford barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the Shannon Beach parking lot, off of the Mystic Valley Parkway.

The fight allegedly began after an argument between a group of young men over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck while it was parked in the lot. According to state police, punches were thrown between several men until Juan Hernandez, 29, of Chelsea allegedly retrieved a knife from his vehicle and began stabbing those involved in the argument.

Several of the men ran into the woods after the fight, but were discovered by state troopers a short time later. Winchester and Medford EMS evaluated those involved in the fight, and one person was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

After receiving medical attention, Hernandez was placed under arrest and transported to the Medford barracks. He was arraigned in Woburn District Court on six counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and affray.

Carlos Medina-Banegas, 18; Victor Medina-Banegas, 31; and Cesar Amaya-Fuentes, 35; all of Chelsea and Julio Lara Alas, 39, of Fall River were arrested and arraigned at Woburn District Court on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.