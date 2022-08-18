Roberto Jiménez-Rivera AnnouncesHis Candidacy for State Representative

Special to the Record

Roberto Jiménez-Rivera, Chelsea School Committee member at-large, is running for State Representative in the newly-created 11th Suffolk district that covers Chelsea and part of Everett. He lives on Eleanor Street with his wife Sarah and their two-year-old son Robi.

Like many Chelsea community members, Roberto came to the States in search of better opportunities, leaving his home of Puerto Rico at age 18. After graduating with a Master’s degree in education, he spent the first eight years of his career supporting students who were applying to college, focusing on low-income students. In 2020 he became an organizer with the Boston Teachers Union, advocating for educators and the students they serve.

Roberto has also been a strong voice for workers’ rights, immigrant rights, and for a more affordable Chelsea. “All of our residents deserve to stay in their homes and to have access to affordable healthcare and child care,” said Jimenez-Rivera. “I have seen these issues directly impact my family and countless others in our city. I will continue to partner with other district leaders as we organize around issues like environmental justice, housing justice, and immigration justice. Together, we will win the change that our communities deserve.”

As a Chelsea School Committee member, Roberto advocated for and won millions of dollars for our schools. These funds were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic started, so he organized over 125 leaders from 26 of the largest cities in Massachusetts, calling on the Legislature to fully fund their promise to our students. Because of his work, the funds were restored. He has led education policy work in Chelsea and with statewide coalitions, especially the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, to ensure the children of Massachusetts have the funding they have been promised by law.

Roberto has been endorsed and supported by nine labor unions, representing over 200,000 workers. He also has the endorsement of two environmental organizations (Sierra Club and Environmental League of Massachusetts), the National Association of Social Workers Massachusetts PACE, and Progressive Massachusetts. Roberto has extensive experience advocating for legislation that affects Chelsea and Everett, and has deep knowledge of the intricacies of policy and the political process.

Please vote for Roberto Jimenez-Rivera for State Representative on September 6. You can read more at ElectRoberto.org and Facebook.com/RobertoForStateRep.

This release was provided by the committee to elect Roberto Jiménez-Rivera.