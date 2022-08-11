Save Big on Sales Tax and Energy Usage During Tax Holiday Weekend

With the upcoming Massachusetts sales tax holiday on August 13 and 14, National Grid is reminding customers to take advantage of opportunities to purchase energy efficient appliances to save energy while maximizing savings.

With energy rates expected to increase this winter due to a variety of global factors such as increased natural gas demand, Massachusetts customers who choose energy-efficient appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators, can lower their energy use while reducing their impact on the environment.

“At National Grid, we want all customers to take part in the clean energy transition. A seemingly simple step of switching to an energy-efficient appliance, over time, can truly make a positive impact on the environment and allows our customers to keep more money in their pockets,” said John Isberg, Vice President of Customer Solutions, National Grid. “With energy costs expected to rise this winter, every little bit of savings can help.”

In addition to the tax savings during the holiday weekend, National Grid offers a variety of rebates and additional savings year-round for a wide selection of energy-saving appliances and products:

• Customers looking to save on qualifying certified central heat pumps or mini-split heat pumps may be eligible for rebates of up to $10,000. Residential customers looking to learn more about rebates and incentives can visit masssave.com/en/saving/residential-rebates.

• If a customer decides to replace an old working appliance, National Grid offers an Appliance Recycling Program where the company will pick up an unwanted appliance and provide up to $75 for participating.

• Customers looking to upgrade appliances such as electric clothes washers and dryers, hot water heaters, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and more, may be eligible to receive up to $700 in rebates and can learn more at ngrid.com/save. National Grid residential customers in Massachusetts may visit ngrid.com/ shop and select “Massachusetts” from the menu to browse the Mass Save Marketplace for energy efficient products with instant rebates already applied to their prices.

National Grid also offers No-Cost Home Energy Assessments for eligible customers, which provides a safe and effective way to look at a home’s energy needs while keeping customers comfortable. Through this program, customers may receive no-cost energy-efficiency products shipped to them, as well as up to 75 percent or more off approved insulation, no-cost air sealing, and additional rebates toward qualifying energy-efficient equipment.

National Grid remains committed to providing customers a variety of energy-saving tips and billing options to help offset the expected increases in this winter’s energy prices. Customers in need of billing assistance or additional support can visit ngrid.com/winter to learn more.

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solut ions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram