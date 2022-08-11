News Residents From Cohen Florence Levine EstatesEnjoy a Fun Day at Revere Beach by Record Staff • August 11, 2022 • 0 Comments Residents from Cohen Florence Levine Estates and Florence and Chafetz Specialized Care are pictured with staff leaders as they enjoyed a day at Revere Beach. Recreation Activities Director Jimmy Honohan (back row, third from left), who organized the trip to Revere Beach, is pictured with residents of Cohen Florence Levine Estates on a beautiful summer day in the Beach City. Jen Fazekas (left), Ansu Kinteh (center) and Executive DirectorKristen Donnelly (right) are pictured with 103-yearold Cohen Florence Levine Estates resident Virginia Fiske, who had the opportunity to enjoy the waters of Revere Beach during her trip to the historic landmark recreational spot.