News DiDomenico Promoting His Healthy Youth Act Bill by Record Staff • July 20, 2022 • 0 Comments Senator Sal DiDomenico (middle) speaking last week in support of his Healthy Youth Act Bill at a rally in front of the State House in Boston with other elected officials and activists. The Healthy Youth Act will ensure that children are taught sex education that is age appropriate and medically accurate. It will also include curriculum that will include consent, LGBTQ+ inclusive language and healthy relationships. DiDomenico’s bill has passed the Senate four times over the last several sessions and is currently awaiting action in the House of Representatives.