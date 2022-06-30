Roberto Jiménez Rivera receives endorsement by Environmental League of Mass. Action Fund

The Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund has endorsed Roberto Jiménez Rivera in the election for 11th Suffolk District, a credit to his commitment to the environment and climate action. With issues of public health, environmental justice, transportation, and energy policy inextricably linked, we need leaders at every level of government who understand the pressing issues of their community and will call for ambitious action.

“Roberto has been a strong voice addressing the environmental justice concerns of Chelsea, and he will bring that commitment to the State House,” said Casey Bowers, Executive Director of the ELM Action Fund. “He is also supportive of ensuring Massachusetts adopts 100% renewable energy by prioritizing investments in offshore wind, microgrids, and solar panels.”

“Everyone has a right to breathe clean air, and yet the people of Chelsea and Everett are consistently denied that. Each day, more than 63,000 vehicles cross the Tobin Bridge, dozens of planes fly over Chelsea, and multiple ships navigate down the Chelsea Creek. Industrial areas like the Chelsea salt piles, the New England Produce Center, and the fuel terminal in Everett further worsen our air quality. We must hold polluters accountable for the harm they inflict on our community as they make millions off our working families and our land,” said Roberto Jiménez Rivera.

As he states, “Public transportation is also a key investment that supports both environmental and economic justice. We have to invest in transit infrastructure and renewable energy systems so we can transition to a green economy and make sure the economic gains we generate are targeted at frontline communities like ours. I look forward to working with statewide advocates like ELM Action Fund, local environmental justice powerhouse GreenRoots, and community members from across our district to fight for the future that we deserve.”

Roberto Jiménez Rivera is running for Representative of the 11th Suffolk District, in a newly formed Chelsea centric seat. He currently serves as the School Committee Member At-Large for Chelsea Public Schools, a Political Organizer for the Boston Teachers Union Local 66, and previously worked in college admissions. He is committed to focusing on preventing environmental racism and protecting against the dumping of hazardous waste in communities of color. He also plans to expand sustainable housing options by both prioritizing retrofits and ensuring that new buildings are net-zero.

To learn more about Roberto Jiménez Rivera, visit his website at https://electroberto.org.