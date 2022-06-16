Taking Part in U.S. Marshal Process a Tough Choice for Kyes

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes’ only full-time job has been serving the residents of Chelsea on the police force since 1987.

Last month, president Joe Biden nominated Kyes to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts. Kyes was one of four national nominees in Biden’s third round of U.S. Marshal nominations.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in their fields, and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all,” read a statement from the White House.

Kyes stated that he and his family are honored and humbled by the nomination, but also noted that the timeline for potentially stepping down as police chief and taking the reins as U.S. Marshal is still unclear.

“I still need to be vetted by the Senate Judiciary Committee and then ultimately confirmed by the full US Senate before I am appointed by the President,” Kyes stated in an email he sent to the personnel of the Chelsea police department following his nomination and shared with the Record.

While the Senate confirmation is still in the future, Kyes has already had to pass through a number of phases to get to this point in the process, including interviews with both the state’s US Senators, US Marshal Service personnel, and a panel interview with people from the Department of Justice, Attorney General’s office, and White House Counsel. Kyes was initially selected as one of three finalists in November, and then as a sole finalist around Christmas.

In the email, Kyes stated that it was a difficult decision for him to consider applying for the position and contemplating leaving the only full-time job he has had for the past 35 years.

“If I am fortunate enough to move forward in the process in the coming weeks ahead, it will absolutely be the hardest and most difficult decision that I will have to make in my entire career to have to depart from our police-family here at the CPD,” stated Kyes. “This is in no small part of being lucky enough to work alongside such a committed group of men and women (both sworn and non-sworn) who continue to serve with pride, dignity, and dedication. The fact that even though we are the smallest city in the entire state, we are one of the most well known departments with the strongest reputation in the Commonwealth, New England and even throughout the country is mindblowing to me.”

Kyes said he has met with City Manager Thomas Ambrosino and stressed that if he does move along in the U.S. Marshal process, that his replacement should come from within the ranks of the Chelsea Police Department.

“As everyone knows, we have four phenomenal Captains that could have been Police Chief anywhere for the last several years but have chosen to stay focused here in Chelsea,” Kyes stated. “The department and the city will absolutely be in great hands. The City Manager wholeheartedly agreed.”

Kyes has served as police chief in Chelsea since 2007 and also currently serves as the President of the Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association. Kyes received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2002, his M.A. from Anna Maria College in 1990, and his B.A. from Framingham State College in 1987.

The Marshals Service, which is a bureau under the U.S. Department of Justice, is primarily responsible for the protection of judges and other judicial personnel, the administration of fugitive operations, the management of criminal assets, the operation of the United States Federal Witness Protection Program and the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System, the execution of federal arrest warrants, and the protection of senior government officials through the Office of Protective Operations.