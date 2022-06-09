Chelsea High Will Graduate 310 Students at Ceremonies Saturday

Three-hundred-and-ten students from the Chelsea High School Class of 2022 will receive their diplomas at the commencement exercises Saturday at 10 a.m. at Chelsea Memorial Stadium.

The students faced the major hindrance of the COVID-19 pandemic during their careers, but they persevered and excelled in academics, athletics, and extracurricular activities.

Chelsea High School Class of 2022 President Asma Bana addressing her classmates during Senior Night at Chelsea High School.

Chelsea High School Salutatorian Jeffrey Ponce Lopez with Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

Chelsea High School Valedictorian Quan Vu with Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, and School Committee Chair Kelly Garcia will deliver graduation day remarks at the ceremonies.

Chelsea High School Principal and Assistant Superintendent Michael Lovato, Chelsea Virtual Learning Academy Principal Margaret Maccini, and

Chelsea Opportunity Academy Principal Ron Schmidt will present the diplomas to the graduates.

Class Valedictorian Quan Vu and Class Salutatorian Jeffrey Ponce Lopez will deliver their respective addresses at the ceremonies. Vu will be attending Tufts University. Ponce Lopez will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

More than $400,000 in scholarships will be presented to the graduates.

Senior Class President Asma Bana will deliver the presidential address. Bana will be attending Boston College where she will be studying at the Connell School of Nursing. Junior Class President Glendy Cortez will also have the honor of speaking at the ceremonies.

The Class of 2022 graduation exercises will be streamed live on the Chelsea Public Schools Facebook page.