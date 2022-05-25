Olympic Player Charlie Davies Visits ALS Resident Steve Saling at Leonard Florence Center for Living

Charlie Davies, a USA Olympic player and retired Revolution player, who is currently a CBS soccer analyst and head of philanthropy at The Quin Club of Boston, joined Chelsea’s Jordan Boys & Girls Club at a breakfast series as their key-note speaker. Davies is a man of purpose, working to make an impact in Boston through his work with the Quin Impact Fund of Boston.

While in Chelsea, Davies visited the Leonard Florence Center to meet ALS resident Steve Saling, who was a landscape artist prior to his diagnosis. The two had a lot to talk about. “Both are men of great purpose and work for the good of others,” said Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, which operates the nonprofit Leonard Florence Center for Living.

Charlie and Steve have both experienced a spectrum of emotions and life challenges: glory, triumph, adversity, setbacks, and overcoming obstacles. For Steve, despite a devastating ALS diagnosis, he lives every day to the fullest, inspiring others and helping others who have are living with ALS. Charlie, as head of philanthropy with the ‘Quin Impact Fund, shares his leadership and life lessons, leaving his biggest impact yet on the communities of Boston.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, a highly respected leader in senior living, employs over 1500 people and provides care to over 1200 individuals daily, with campuses in Chelsea, Peabody, West Roxbury, and Longmeadow MA. Offering a full continuum of services, Chelsea Jewish Lifecare (www.chelseajewish.org) is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of short-term rehab and long-term care residences, ALS and MS specialized care residences, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, ventilator care, home care and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.