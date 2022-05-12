News Briefs

MVES to Hold Free Workshop

Mystic Valley Elder Services will present a free workshop series— Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi For Health —on Fridays, June 3 — July 22, 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the Stoneham Senior Center, 136 Elm Street, Stoneham.

Find pain relief, reduced stiffness, and a better quality of life through tai chi. Tai chi is often described as “meditation in motion,” harmonizing body and mind by practicing slow continuous movement accompanied by deep breathing. The class will cover the basic movements in Dr. Paul Lam’s CDC approved program. There’s growing evidence that this mind-body practice has value in treating or preventing many health problems. Our practice is gentle, requiring a small range of motion.

Registration is free, but required. To register, please call today as class size is limited: 781-438-1157.

Chelsea Research Festival set for Friday

This event, the first of its kind in Chelsea, will feature groups of presenters who have conducted research about the City of Chelsea to discuss their findings, including Chelsea Public School Students! Topics include Chelsea history, housing, food security, the pandemic and more.

Members of the community are invited to stop by the Red Gymnasium in Chelsea High School anytime from 4:00-6:00 on May 13 to view the research posters and list of presenters. Food, refreshments, games and more will be available!

———-

Este viernes 13 de mayo el festival de investigación de Chelsea organizará en la escuela superior de Chelsea.

Este evento, el primero de su tipo en Chelsea, contará con grupos de presentadores que han realizado investigaciones sobre la ciudad de Chelsea para discutir sus investigaciones, ¡incluidos los estudiantes de CPS! Los temas incluyen la historia de Chelsea, la vivienda, la seguridad alimentaria, la pandemia y más.

Los miembros de la comunidad están invitados a pasar por el gimnasio rojo en CHS en cualquier momento de 4:00 a 6:00 para ver los carteles de investigación y la lista de presentadores. ¡Comida, bebidas, juegos y más estarán disponibles!

MVES Issues RFP for Older Adult Programs

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to fund innovative programs that promote the health, well-being, and independence of older adults and to complement or supplement the support activities of primary caregivers.

Areas of focus include: family caregiver issues and services; special populations such as elders with special needs, isolated, marginalized, LGBT elders and those who are disadvantaged by racial, cultural and/or linguistic barriers; health promotion programs that focus on evidence-based programs for older adults; transportation; housing insecurity; social insecurity/isolation; health and wellness, including physical and behavioral health; and economic insecurity.

Funding is available by MVES through the Older American Act and is subject to availability of federal funding. The project begins October 1, 2022 and end on September 30, 2023.

MVES is requesting Letters of Intent from organizations wishing to apply for funding to support individuals age 60 and older in MVES’ service area, which includes Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. The Letter of Intent, not to exceed two pages, should include:

• Purpose of the program

• Which of the AAA funding priorities the program will address

• The estimated amount of Title III funding the applicant will request

• Anticipated number of older adults the program expects to serve

• Cities and towns tLetters of Intent should be sent electronically to [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They will be reviewed and prospective applicants will be notified no later than close of business on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 regarding their eligibility to complete the full application for Title III funding which will be due on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

If you have questions please contact Lauren Reid, MVES Director of Community Programs, [email protected] or 781-388-2382.