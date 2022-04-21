Take Note: Singer-Songwriter Annie Cheevers is Soaring to the Top of the Boston Music Scene

Things are happening very fast for Boston singer-songwriter Annie Cheevers.

And you will know Annie Cheevers soon. Many Boston music fans feel her June 9 performance when she opens a show for headliner Steve Rondo at Brighton Music Hall will be a launching point for her rising career and that she is on the brink of stardom.

Boston singer-songwriter

Annie Cheevers is off to a

sizzling start in her career

and will be performing live

on June 9 at the Brighton

Music Hall.

Tickets are selling briskly as fans and friends are excited to see Annie perform in person at a major venue after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed live shows for much of the past two years.

If you grew up and lived in Chelsea during the 1970s and 1980s, you more than likely know who Annie’s mother is: Maria Schneiderman Cheevers. Maria was the Chelsea High School Class of 1981 secretary, a cheerleader, active in community service projects and political campaigns, and known for her warmth and sunny personality. She keeps in touch with her Chelsea friends and will be joining her classmates at their upcoming reunion in June at the Chelsea Yacht Club.

Maria, who is married to Boston Police Sergeant Joseph Cheevers, is deservedly proud of her daughter’s sky-rocketing career and enormous talent. She said her daughter’s affinity for music began early in her childhood.

“Being exposed to a wide range of musical styles from an early age on, in our home; Annie was fascinated by the power and beauty that music can bring to life’s ordinary moments,” said Maria. “When Annie began singing at 9, we knew she had natural talent, but it wasn’t until high school that she felt comfortable singing in front of others.”

Performing at Local Venues

Annie said she has been active on the music scene since 2019, playing at Boston establishments and at local events.

“During the past year, I’ve been doing more shows with original music,” said Annie. “This is the first time I’ve ever released music of my own.”

She will be releasing four songs in the next few weeks and then dropping a full EP on June 8.

“I feel like I’m in the beginning stages of being an independent artist and creating more music,” said Annie.

Her long-awaited EP will be called “Big Kid,” which is the name of the first song that caught the attention of her fan base. Other songs on the EP include “My City,” “Like Children,” and “Table Full of Angels.”

“The song “My City” is about Boston, South Boston in particular,” explained Annie. “I’m hoping that it’s a song that a lot of people can relate to. It’s more about growing up and watching how much Boston has changed. The whole EP is like a love letter or an ode to my friends and family and growing up in Boston.”

Annie Cheevers considers herself “a singer-songwriter” who features indie-folk music but also does rock-pop.

A South Carolina Graduate

Annie Cheevers attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy for three years before the school merged with Saint Joseph Prep.

“As a senior I went to Saint Joseph Prep and I was a member of the first graduating class,” she said.

Annie matriculated at the University of South Carolina, where she received her degree in Political Science in 2017.

“Like my mom, I think I’ll always be really big into politics and advocacy work,” said Annie, who is 26 years old. “I studied environmental policy [at USC] but now I’m working in the mental health field as a community connector, helping adults connect to resources and re-enter the community. I’m also a yoga teacher and a musician.”

Crediting a Mentor

Annie co-wrote the songs on her EP with Brendan Little, who also produced the album. “I feel like he’s been a huge mentor for me over the years,” said Annie, who plays guitar. “I really trust him, and he’s been such a great mentor. I took my first guitar lessons with him. He gave me accountability as my teacher, and that was game-changer for me.”

Annie said the pandemic allowed her to focus more on her music.

“I wrote two of the songs on the EP during the pandemic, and the other two I wrote before it began,” said Annie. “I just practiced and wrote music constantly. The silence and alone time were really important for my growth and where I am at now.”

The Chelsea Connection

Chelsea City Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson said he will be leading a contingent of family and friends to Annie’s June 9 show.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” said Robinson. “Maria Schneiderman meant so much to our community growing up and was a role model for young people, and it’s great to see her daughter pursuing her dreams. I’ve met Annie, and she’s a wonderful person and I wish her continued success in her career.”

Maria Schneiderman Cheevers will no doubt have plenty of her friends in the audience for Annie’s show as well.

“This journey has been an exciting one, even knowing that this EP is only her first,” said Maria. “We look forward to witnessing and supporting the work ahead for her, as she is a talented writer and singer.”

Annie said her parents have been a source of tremendous support and inspiration.

“My dad is more of a quiet guy, and he gives nods of encouragement and praise, and my mom has always been like, ‘you’re going to be famous,’ and I appreciate so much their support,” said Annie. “It’s hard to picture music as a full-time kind of career, which would be incredible if that could happen.”