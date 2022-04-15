Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line Service Changes

Starting next week, there will be service changes on the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line to accommodate ongoing work to significantly improve signals, track, and bridges. During this construction, bus shuttles will replace trains on specific dates.

Important safety and reliability work taking place during these Newburyport/Rockport Line shuttle bus diversions includes the replacement of the Commercial Street Bridge in Lynn; the installation of Automatic Train Control signal upgrades as part of the Positive Train Control project along the entire line; signal upgrades at North Station; the re-opening of the Gloucester Drawbridge with a return to train service on May 23; and additional track, rail, culvert, and improvement projects taking advantage of the available track outages. These infrastructure investments will help to modernize the Commuter Rail network and improve safety, reliability, and resiliency for passengers. By leveraging the planned diversion to install Automatic Train Control to accomplish additional projects, the need for future service impacts to complete these improvements is minimized and the benefits to riders can be delivered sooner.

Newburyport/Rockport Line riders who typically purchase Monthly Passes should purchase no higher than a Zone 3 pass for May 2022 and no higher than an Interzone 5 pass for June 2022. Riders should also check schedules ahead of time for anticipated travel and arrival times. To avoid this planned construction, riders are also encouraged to consider riding the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line or the Blue or Orange subway lines, or work from home, if possible. Riders should also note that dates may change and additional periods may be added as needed for construction.

More on Rockport Branch Work:

During the upcoming signal, track, and bridge improvement work, bus shuttles will replace trains on the following dates:

· April 11-22: Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport to Salem Stations. Trains will operate from Salem to North Stations. A separate schedule for each timeframe will be available on mbta.com.

· April 23-May 8: Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport to Gloucester Stations. Trains will operate from Gloucester to North Stations. A separate schedule for each timeframe will be available on mbta.com.

· May 9-22: Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport to Orient Heights Stations with a free transfer from bus shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

· May 23-June 5: Trains will operate from Rockport to Beverly Stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Beverly to Orient Heights Stations with a free transfer from bus shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3. Customers should note that the Gloucester Drawbridge opens on May 23.

· June 6 and onward: Normal weekday train service.

· June 11-12: Trains will operate from Rockport to Salem Stations. Shuttles will operate from Salem to Orient Heights Stations with a free transfer from bus shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights.

More on Newburyport Branch Work:

During the upcoming signal, track, and bridge improvement work, bus shuttles will replace trains on the following dates:

· April 11-May 8: Shuttle buses will operate from Newburyport to Salem Stations. Trains will operate from Salem to North Stations. A separate schedule for each timeframe will be available on mbta.com.

· May 9-June 5: Trains will operate from Newburyport to Beverly Stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Beverly to Orient Heights Stations with a free transfer from bus shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

· une 6 and onward: Normal weekday train service.

· June 11-12: Trains will operate from Newburyport to Salem Stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Salem to Orient Heights Stations with a free transfer from bus shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights.

For more information, visit mbta.com, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.