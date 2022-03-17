Big Ticket Items in FY23 Capital Plan

Park improvements, roadway projects, and upgrades to several city buildings highlighted the capital improvement plan (CIP) City Manager Thomas Ambrosino presented to the City Council on Monday night.

Unlike past years, there will be little need to fund the proposed projects out of the city’s general fund or through borrowing, thanks to $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city is slated to receive.

The CIP runs through the next five years, but Ambrosino highlighted the projects he is proposing for Fiscal Year 2023 on Monday night.

“This is a pretty robust CIP proposal,” said Ambrosino. “I think it is the most money I have ever proposed. It’s over $24 million. What is different about this year’s proposal is that it includes very little proposed borrowing, and mostly, that’s due to the fact that we had this one-time infusion of federal ARPA dollars that we are going to use to fund a fair amount of our capital projects over the next few years.”

One of the big ticket items in the plan is the $3 million renovation of the E911 building next to City Hall.

Ambrosino said plans to rehab the existing building began several years ago when the city made the decision to enter into a regional E911 arrangement with surrounding communities.

“We knew we had to do something with E911 and decided this was the best approach to fully renovate that building,” said Ambrosino. “It will create more space in there … so they can expand their operation so we can bring on an entity like an Everett if they ever want to regionalize with us and come over to our location.”

The CIP also includes $1 million for a second phase of upgrades to the city’s existing public works building. Last year, the council approved $1 million for a new roof for the building, and the majority of this year’s money is earmarked for new overhead garage bay doors and replacement of the steel exterior of the building.

Ambrosino said the city has contemplated building a new facility, but said there is little affordable land where a new DPW yard could be built. By undertaking three to four years of upgrades at the current building, Ambrosino said the city can continue to use it for at least another decade.

The city will also be seeking money for an architect to design plans for renovation of the City Hall attic. Ambrosino said the renovation would help provide much needed office space in City Hall.

“We are in desperate need of space, everyone is cramped and every office is out of room,” said Ambrosino. “We have lots of space needs here, and they are only going to grow. There is a lot of space up there that should be able to be renovated into some very nice office space.”

The CIP also includes $1 million to do various office renovation work at city buildings.

The biggest proposed park project for the coming fiscal year is the $2.5 million in ARPA funds targeted for Highland Park improvements.

“That is one of the major open space projects we are proposing to do,” said Ambrosino. “That turf is very old and worn out.”

In addition to new turf, upgrades would also include the replacement of the bleachers and goal posts and upgrades and controls for the field lighting.

Other open space projects include money for upgrades to Bosson Park, continued improvements to the Garden Cemetery, and a major renovation of the Williams School playground.

Proposed infrastructure projects include $5 million for water, sewer, and roadway improvements on Cary Avenue between Washington Street and Broadway, as well as state Chapter 90 funding for road improvement projects throughout the city.

Public safety equipment and vehicles included in the CIP include four marked cruisers and one unmarked cruiser for the police department, a new tower ladder truck budgeted at $1.5 million and a new staff car for the fire department, and several vehicles for the public works department.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the CIP before voting to approve it, according to Council President Roy Avellaneda.