Robinson Requests Update on Market Basket Development

City Councillor Leo Robinson is asking for an update on future development plans at the Market Basket property on Everett Avenue.

Last month, the city’s License Commission approved the transfer of an existing liquor license allowing DeMoula’s Market Basket to open a liquor store at 170 Everett Ave. Market Basket recently opened a MB Spirits location next to its Danvers grocery store, and the company is planning further expansion at its Danvers site as well as other locations in the state.

Robinson said he sent a letter to the License Commission stating he did not have an issue with the liquor license transfer, but that he did have some issues with the Market Basket parent company dating back to 2005.

“DeMoula’s Supermarkets signed an agreement with the City of Chelsea regarding working with us and finding possible development on their site,” stated Robinson.

Last June, Robinson said a request was made by the City Council for a conference with DeMoulas about future development of the site.

“Their response was that they were planning additional future development with Market Basket at the Chelsea site, but because their development plans were in progress, they were not in a position to share much helpful information with the council,” stated Robinson.

Robinson stated that it was concerning that the company was moving forward with plans for the liquor store and still had not come before the City Council with an update on its site plans.

Robinson said the city will be putting out a request for proposals in the near future to study the Market Basket site for future development, as well as the Harbor Park and Spring Avenue sites.

He said the city is looking for a collaborative effort in undertaking the study, and was concerned that the city might not hear from DeMoula’s about its future plans.

“If we allow them to move ahead and build for the liquor store, we might not see them for another 10 or 20 years,” stated Robinson.

Since the License Commission meeting, however, Robinson said he has heard that DeMoula’s will be participating in the development study with the city.

Robinson’s motion at Monday night’s City Council meeting asked City Manager Thomas Ambrosino to provide more information to the council about the Market Basket property plans.