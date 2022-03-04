Five Elected Women Leaders in Chelsea Endorse Judith Garcia for State Rep.

Chelsea City Councilor, community leader, and current candidate for State Representative Judith Garcia kicked off Women’s History Month by announcing the endorsements of five key women leaders in Chelsea.

Endorsing Garcia today are: Chelsea City Councilor Tanairi García; Chelsea School Committee Chair Kelly García; and Chelsea School Committee Members Yessenia Alfaro, Claryangeliz Covas, and Kati Cabral.

Judith Garcia, candidate for state representative.

“I’m honored by the support of five fearless women who share my vision for a better public school system and a big, bright future for Chelsea and Everett,” said García. “All of them are working tirelessly to make Chelsea a more fair, equitable place to raise a family. I will work just as hard for our community on Beacon Hill and look forward to continuing to partner with them for the years to come.”

In their endorsements, all five elected officials praised Garcia’s worth ethic and strong support for educational equity. She will not only support the millionaire’s tax to fully fund public education but also make sure the money goes to the communities that need it the most.

“The first day that I met Judith Garcia she was door-knocking for her first campaign for city council against a long-time incumbent and we bonded over growing up Latina in Chelsea and the common goal to make a positive change in Massachusetts. I’ve known Judith to be a trailblazer and I am elated to endorse her as our State Representative of the 11th Suffolk District” – Kati Cabral, Chelsea School Committee member.

“It is my pleasure to endorse Judith Garcia for 11th Suffolk’s state representative. As an alumna of Chelsea Public Schools, Judith knows better than anyone how vital education is for our children, and I know she will fight for their futures in the Massachusetts State House.” – Kelly Garcia, Chelsea School Committee Chairwoman

“I am thrilled to endorse Judith Garcia for 11th Suffolk’s state representative. Judith has worked tirelessly as a Chelsea City Councilor, and I know she will bring the same determination to the State House. Chelsea and Everett need a champion, and Judith is the best person for the job.” – Yessenia Alfaro, Chelsea School Committee

“Judith understands that communities like Chelsea and Everett have never settled. These are communities that have fought to persevere through any challenge. Now, we need someone at the state level who will fight for a fair shake from our state. That’s why I believe Judith is precisely the type of leader that the state house needs now to help push along, among other issues, income equality, economic access and empowerment, narrowing the opportunity gap in our public schools, and affordability for all residents who call Chelsea and Everett home.” – Tanairi Garcia, Chelsea City Councilor

“I support Judith Garcia because she embodies the integrity and work ethic of the trailblazers whose shoulders she stands on. I have witnessed her overcome adversity, connect with city residents, resolve endless uphill battles with a vision of hope, unity, and attainable change.” – Claryangeliz Covas, Chelsea School Committee

The endorsements mark both the start of Women’s History Month and one week since García announced her candidacy as the only woman in a race with two primary opponents.