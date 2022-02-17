News Briefs

Chelsea Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting Feb. 22

City of Chelsea residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in a public meeting about an update to the Chelsea Hazard Mitigation Plan. The virtual meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 22, at 6:00 pm.

The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act, passed in 2000, requires that all municipalities that wish to continue to be eligible to receive FEMA funding for hazard mitigation grants must adopt a local multi-hazard mitigation plan and update this plan in five-year intervals.

Hazard mitigation planning is a proactive effort to identify actions that can be taken to reduce the dangers to life and property from natural hazard events such as flooding, hurricanes, and winter storms. These are examples of hazards that can seriously impact Chelsea, its residents, and its small businesses.

The meeting will update participants on the current state of the plan and the issues it plans to address. Residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting to provide their input, make suggestions regarding the plan, and ask any questions that they may have.

Anyone interested in joining the meeting can contact the Director of Permitting and Land Use Planning John DePriest at [email protected]

Mask Mandate for public Masses to be lifted on February 28

As of February 28, masks will no longer be required at public Masses in the Archdiocese of Boston.

Priests, Deacons, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion are no longer required to wear masks during the distribution of Communion, but the pastor may continue to require it if he wishes to do so.

Masks will also not be required in Parish Faith Formation programs as of February 28.

If a pastor decides that it is not yet time in his

community for a dropping of a mask requirement, based on his knowledge of the needs of his particular community, he may continue to require the wearing of masks in his parish.

If the local municipality continues to require the wearing of masks in public places, the parish must comply with those regulations.

Parishes are still required to maintain, mark, and communicate a portion of each worship space as being reserved for those who wish to wear masks and social distance.

Parishes are also encouraged to continue to exercise and encourage caution in all parish activities.